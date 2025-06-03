OpenAI CEO: ‘AI is evolving into a colleague, not just a tool”
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

OpenAI CEO: ‘AI is evolving into a colleague, not just a tool”

Jasdip Sensi
June 03, 2025 08:50 AM
Digital render of OpenAI's 3D logo on a surface and copy space

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a digital assistant, instead evolving into a colleague, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has warned.

Speaking at the Snowflake Summit 2025, Altman said the tool is “no longer just a helper” and claimed it may soon begin to unlock entirely new realms of knowledge.

“You hear people that talk about their job now is to assign work to a bunch of agents, look at the quality, figure out how it fits together, give feedback, and it sounds a lot like how they work with a team of still relatively junior employees,” he explained.

Altman also described how users are now engaging with AI agents such as ChatGPT in ways similar to managing entry-level employees.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

These agents are being assigned tasks, generating outputs, receiving feedback and repeatedly improving, mirroring a typical workflow with human team members.

Additionally, Altman predicted that by 2026, AI agents could begin doing more advanced work- like finding new knowledge or solving tough business problems.

“I would bet next year that in some limited cases, at least in some small ways, we start to see agents that can help us discover new knowledge, or can figure out solutions to business problems that are kind of very non-trivial,” he concluded.

RELATED STORIES

OpenAI’s nonprofit keeps control as startup pivots for more capital

OpenAI, Tesla mulled buying Cerebras: 4 revelations from latest Musk v OpenAI filing

Global-Connectivity-Awards-2025-600x74.jpg

Topics

NewsServicesAI MLCloud
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe