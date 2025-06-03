OpenAI CEO: ‘AI is evolving into a colleague, not just a tool”

Speaking at the Snowflake Summit 2025, Altman said the tool is “no longer just a helper” and claimed it may soon begin to unlock entirely new realms of knowledge.

“You hear people that talk about their job now is to assign work to a bunch of agents, look at the quality, figure out how it fits together, give feedback, and it sounds a lot like how they work with a team of still relatively junior employees,” he explained.

Altman also described how users are now engaging with AI agents such as ChatGPT in ways similar to managing entry-level employees.

These agents are being assigned tasks, generating outputs, receiving feedback and repeatedly improving, mirroring a typical workflow with human team members.

Additionally, Altman predicted that by 2026, AI agents could begin doing more advanced work- like finding new knowledge or solving tough business problems.

“I would bet next year that in some limited cases, at least in some small ways, we start to see agents that can help us discover new knowledge, or can figure out solutions to business problems that are kind of very non-trivial,” he concluded.

