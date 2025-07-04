OpenAI poaches Apple’s director of data centre engineering

Lazarov spent over a decade at Apple, during which the company reported operating eight data centres across North America, Europe, and Asia, as mentioned in its latest environmental report.

Before Apple, he spent over 25 years at GE, in positions including engineering services manager of critical power systems, director of critical power systems engineering and most recently, global sales director.

In a LinkedIn post, Lazarov said: “I'm thrilled to share that I’ve joined OpenAI as a Member of Technical Staff, where I’ll be designing and building the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure, pushing the boundaries of power, cooling, and compute to support the next generation of AI models and enable research at an unprecedented scale.”

This comes as the AI giant signed a landmark $30 billion (£24bn) annual agreement with Oracle to lease an enormous 4.5 gigawatts of data centre capacity across multiple US locations, forming a key part of its wider Stargate infrastructure initiative.

