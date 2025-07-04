OpenAI poaches Apple’s director of data centre engineering
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

OpenAI poaches Apple’s director of data centre engineering

Jasdip Sensi
July 04, 2025 10:32 AM
Close-up view of OpenAI logo on its website, shot with macro probe lens

OpenAI has poached Apple’s director of data centre engineering, Spas Lazarov, as its new member of technical staff.

Lazarov spent over a decade at Apple, during which the company reported operating eight data centres across North America, Europe, and Asia, as mentioned in its latest environmental report.

Before Apple, he spent over 25 years at GE, in positions including engineering services manager of critical power systems, director of critical power systems engineering and most recently, global sales director.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

In a LinkedIn post, Lazarov said: “I'm thrilled to share that I’ve joined OpenAI as a Member of Technical Staff, where I’ll be designing and building the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure, pushing the boundaries of power, cooling, and compute to support the next generation of AI models and enable research at an unprecedented scale.”

This comes as the AI giant signed a landmark $30 billion (£24bn) annual agreement with Oracle to lease an enormous 4.5 gigawatts of data centre capacity across multiple US locations, forming a key part of its wider Stargate infrastructure initiative.

RELATED STORIES

OpenAI strikes landmark $30bn per year data centre deal

OpenAI secures $200m US defence contract to develop ‘frontier’ AI

Datacloud USA & Metro Fall 600x74 2025.jpg

Topics

NewsAppointmentsServicesData Centres
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe