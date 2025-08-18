Ex-OpenAI exec named UK Prime Minister’s new AI advisor

Leung succeeds Matt Clifford who left the role in June, having led on the UK government's AI Opportunities Action Plan.

She currently holds the position of chief technology officer at the AI Security Institute, a position she held for nearly two years.

Prior to this she spent just under three years at OpenAI, having begun at the AI giant as a governance and policy adviser and most recently governance lead.

She has also held the position of head of research and partnerships for the Centre for the Governance of AI (GovAI), a role she held for over two years.

In a statement, the UK government stated: “Jade Leung, the Chief Technology Officer of the AI Security Institute, has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s new AI adviser.

As part of the role, she will work to position the UK as the leading nation to help unlock the benefits and prepare for the impacts of transformative AI, working closely with the Prime Minister to harness the technology as it delivers the strong foundations and economic growth which are central to the government’s Plan for Change.”

Leung will report directly to the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology in her role.

