OpenAI launches AI resources for developers in emerging markets

The OpenAI Academy will provide free API credits and expert-led support for developers and mission-driven organisations in low- and middle-income countries looking to leverage AI technologies.

“Many countries have fast-growing technology sectors with talented developers and innovative organisations, but access to advanced training and technical resources remains limited,” OpenAI said in a statement . “Investing in the development of local AI talent can fuel economic growth and innovation across sectors like healthcare, agriculture, education, and finance.”

The OpenAI Academy will provide users with access to an initial $1 million in API credits, enabling them to access OpenAI's vast array of models, including the new o1 with enhanced reasoning .

OpenAI experts will also be on hand to support participants, with the company looking to build and foster a global network of developers to “drive collective innovation.”

The Academy will also look to partner with philanthropists to support contests and incubator programs, investing in organisations looking to solve challenges facing their local communities.

“Supporting those who understand the unique cultures, economies, and social dynamics of their communities will help ensure that AI applications are tailored to meet local needs,” the Microsoft-backed startup said. “Developers and organisations are key to making artificial intelligence more widely accessible and enabling people around the world — regardless of where they live or what language they speak — to use the technology to solve hard problems.”

The launch of the OpenAI Academy is the latest outreach project the ChatGPT developer is conducting.

In May, it launched an initiative to enhance the accessibility of its AI tools for nonprofits and an education-focused version of ChatGPT designed for students to safely use the chatbot.

OpenAI also previously published the Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU) benchmark, a tool that enables developers to test the basic intelligence of AI models that’s since become an industry-standard solution.

