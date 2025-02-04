Ooredoo unveils major GCC submarine cable

Ooredoo Group has unveiled plans to develop one of the largest submarine cable systems in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region at Capacity Middle East 2025.

The new Fibre in Gulf (FIG) submarine cable will link seven countries—Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq—through an advanced network designed to support growing data demands.

Ooredoo has signed an agreement with French manufacturer Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) to deploy the system.

The announcement was made during Capacity Middle East 2025, where Najib Khan, group chief business services officer at Ooredoo, met with senior executives from ASN in Dubai to discuss the next phase of the project.

The FIG cable will significantly improve regional and international connectivity by offering a secure, low-latency route linking the Middle East with Europe. The system will feature up to 24 fibre pairs and deliver a total capacity of up to 720Tbps, catering to the needs of hyperscalers, businesses, governments, AI providers, data centres, and telecom operators.

By enhancing network reliability and security, FIG is expected to accelerate digital transformation across the region, supporting cloud computing, big data initiatives, and the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Najib Khan, group chief business services officer at Ooredoo, commented: “With the rapid expansion of AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation, the demand for high-capacity, reliable connectivity is at an all-time high.

“The FIG project will introduce cutting-edge technologies to the region, ensuring that the GCC remains at the forefront of digital innovation. Our partnership with ASN reaffirms our commitment to delivering the project on schedule and bringing next-generation connectivity solutions to the region.”

Paul Gabla, chief sales and marketing officer at ASN, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating: “The FIG cable represents a major step forward in the digital evolution of the GCC. Our collaboration with Ooredoo focuses on deploying advanced subsea technology to enhance network security, resilience, and overall performance. We look forward to working closely with Ooredoo to create a state-of-the-art infrastructure that will position the region as a global connectivity hub.”

In the summer of 2024, Ooredoo Group announced its partnership with NVIDIA as an NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP). Through this collaboration, Ooredoo is leveraging NVIDIA’s advanced computing platform to support AI advancements across the region.

Recognising the growing demand for accelerated computing and hyperconnectivity in MENA, Ooredoo is developing an AI-ready platform powered by NVIDIA’s full-stack innovation, including systems, software, and services.

This platform will enable governments, enterprises, and startups to securely process private datasets and generate valuable insights, fostering innovation and technological growth across multiple industries.

