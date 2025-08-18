Ooredoo unveils Salalah data centre and cable station

The new data centre is located in the Dhofar region and has been launched to connect Asia, Europe and Africa.

Meanwhile, this new facility is the first in southern Oman to combine a class 3-compliant data centre with a submarine cable landing station and supports new cloud, AI and edge computing services.

The centre will start with space for 125 server racks and will expand to 500 over time, setting a new standard for digital infrastructure in Oman, Ooredoo revealed.

The Salalah hub will also support Ooredoo’s wider network, allowing other Ooredoo branches to use it to land traffic, host cloud services and share digital infrastructure.

According to the company, the move provides a secure southern gateway for international cables, improves network strength, lowers delays and offers faster, more reliable connections.

It is also expected to attract global companies, cloud providers and hyperscalers to Oman, boosting the economy and creating jobs.

Ooredoo director of infrastructure, Saed Al Ghafri, said: “The Salalah data centre and landing station is a catalyst for Oman’s digital future.

“It reinforces our role in driving economic diversification, attracting global digital investment and enabling the next wave of cloud and AI innovation. By creating a southern gateway for international connectivity, we are strengthening Oman’s position as a regional leader in the digital economy and unlocking long-term value for businesses, communities and the wider region.”

