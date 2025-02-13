Ooredoo Qatar taps Nokia for 5G core network modernisation

The modernisation project aims to support Ooredoo’s transition to a 5G standalone (SA) core and includes Nokia’s 5G voice core, packet core, and subscriber data management solutions

As part of the upgrade, Ooredoo Qatar will deploy Nokia’s MantaRay NM solution for network management and its data centre fabric solution, enhancing scalability, energy efficiency, and capacity across its cloud infrastructure.

Raghav Sahgal, president of cloud and network services at Nokia, said: “As a leading operator in the Middle East, Ooredoo Qatar continues to drive transformation projects that meet its customers’ evolving digital needs.

“We are delighted to grow Nokia’s strong partnership with Ooredoo Qatar by providing our flexible 5G standalone Core capabilities and supporting the operator’s multi-level network requirements.”

Additionally, Ooredoo said Nokia’s technology will enable it to create multiple virtual networks on a single infrastructure, tailoring connectivity for specific applications and customers.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al-Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, said: “Our vision is about enriching people’s digital lives and taking this important step with Nokia, of moving to a 5G standalone core network, supports our group-wide project initiatives of evolving our network operations with new digital capabilities and business models that strengthen the customer and enterprise experience.”

