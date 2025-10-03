Ooredoo, DE-CIX unveil Qatar’s first commercial IX

The move, which is now live and with its first networks already connected, is hosted in Ooredoo’s data centre and is expected to strengthen Qatar’s infrastructure by providing a secure hub for interconnection between regional and international hyperscalers, cloud services, content providers and ISPs.

The platform is designed to improve performance through low-latency connectivity while cutting costs with more efficient traffic exchange, the company stated.

According to the company, Doha IX operates as a data centre-neutral environment, allowing customers to connect to global content via a single port.

Ooredoo Qatar, chief business officer, Thani Ali I A Al-Malki, said: “We are proud to launch Doha IX in collaboration with DE-CIX - a milestone that redefines Qatar's digital landscape. Doha IX delivers world-class interconnection, empowering businesses, ISPs, and content providers with faster, smarter, and more secure access to global content.

“This initiative marks a significant step in driving Qatar's digital transformation and strengthening its role as a regional connectivity hub.”

DE-CIX CEO, Ivo Ivanov, added: “With Doha IX powered by DE-CIX, we are bringing DE-CIX’s global expertise to Qatar, enabling businesses and networks to benefit from superior interconnection services.

“Doha IX is the ideal place for international networks interested in reaching this important Middle Eastern market. The new IX, established through the partnership between DE-CIX and Ooredoo, will unleash the potential of the country’s digital economy by providing better performance and user experience of content and applications, and affordable and high-quality Internet access for enterprises and individuals.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in strengthening regional connectivity and creating an advanced digital ecosystem that supports economic growth and innovation in the GCC for the amazing digital decades ahead of us.”

