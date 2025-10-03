Ooredoo, DE-CIX unveil Qatar’s first commercial IX
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Ooredoo, DE-CIX unveil Qatar’s first commercial IX

Jasdip Sensi
October 03, 2025 11:11 AM
DE-CIX CM.png

Ooredoo has partnered with DE-CIX to launch Doha IX, the country’s first commercial Internet Exchange (IX).

The move, which is now live and with its first networks already connected, is hosted in Ooredoo’s data centre and is expected to strengthen Qatar’s infrastructure by providing a secure hub for interconnection between regional and international hyperscalers, cloud services, content providers and ISPs.

The platform is designed to improve performance through low-latency connectivity while cutting costs with more efficient traffic exchange, the company stated.

According to the company, Doha IX operates as a data centre-neutral environment, allowing customers to connect to global content via a single port.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Ooredoo Qatar, chief business officer, Thani Ali I A Al-Malki, said: “We are proud to launch Doha IX in collaboration with DE-CIX - a milestone that redefines Qatar's digital landscape. Doha IX delivers world-class interconnection, empowering businesses, ISPs, and content providers with faster, smarter, and more secure access to global content.

“This initiative marks a significant step in driving Qatar's digital transformation and strengthening its role as a regional connectivity hub.”

DE-CIX CEO, Ivo Ivanov, added: “With Doha IX powered by DE-CIX, we are bringing DE-CIX’s global expertise to Qatar, enabling businesses and networks to benefit from superior interconnection services.

“Doha IX is the ideal place for international networks interested in reaching this important Middle Eastern market. The new IX, established through the partnership between DE-CIX and Ooredoo, will unleash the potential of the country’s digital economy by providing better performance and user experience of content and applications, and affordable and high-quality Internet access for enterprises and individuals.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in strengthening regional connectivity and creating an advanced digital ecosystem that supports economic growth and innovation in the GCC for the amazing digital decades ahead of us.”

RELATED STORIES

DE-CIX takes Internet Exchange model to orbit

Why DE-CIX is doubling down on strategic partnerships

ME2026 600x74 (1).jpg

Topics

Middle East
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe