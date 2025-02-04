Ontario threatens to cancel Starlink deal amid US tariff spat

Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed on X (Twitter) that Starlink’s provincial contract will be ripped up as the state “won’t do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy”.

Starlink isn’t the only firm affected. Ford said the province would ban all US companies from provincial contracts and remove American-made alcohol products from stores if tariffs are implemented.

“Canada didn't start this fight with the US, but you better believe we're ready to win it,” Ford said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Trump over the weekend about the trade dispute. The president described the conversation as a “good talk,” culminating in a 30-day pause in the implementation of tariffs.

Ford confirmed Ontario would pause its retaliatory measures, adding that if the tariffs are implemented, the local government “won’t hesitate to remove American products off Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) shelves or ban American companies from provincial procurement”.

Ford only signed the CAD$100 million (USD$69 million) contract for the Musk-owned firm last November, greenlighting it to provide broadband to rural communities.

Musk, a close Trump ally and DOGE lead, responded “oh well” to the potential loss of the contract.

Since his return to office, Trump has sought a return of tariffs he routinely implemented during his first term, including a 100% tax on imports of semiconductors from Taiwan.

President Trump cites border security issues and trade deficits as reasons for threatening Canada with tariffs, with Mexico and China also set to be hit with similar import taxes.

Prime Minister Trudeau moved to implement counter-tariffs , including billions of dollars of import taxes on US-sourced goods, ranging from live poultry to alcohol, tobacco, and toilet paper.

Ford said the pause gives “more time for cooler heads to prevail”.

“Instead of fighting each other, we need to work together to make Canada and the US the richest, most successful, safest, most secure two countries on the planet.”

