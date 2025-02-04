Ontario threatens to cancel Starlink deal amid US tariff spat
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Ontario threatens to cancel Starlink deal amid US tariff spat

Ben Wodecki
February 04, 2025 09:57 AM
satellite dish internet Starlink
Mike Mareen/Adobe Stock

The province of Ontario will cancel Starlink’s licence to operate in a tit-for-tat if US President Trump introduces 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed on X (Twitter) that Starlink’s provincial contract will be ripped up as the state “won’t do business with people hellbent on destroying our economy”.

Starlink isn’t the only firm affected. Ford said the province would ban all US companies from provincial contracts and remove American-made alcohol products from stores if tariffs are implemented.

“Canada didn't start this fight with the US, but you better believe we're ready to win it,” Ford said.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Trump over the weekend about the trade dispute. The president described the conversation as a “good talk,” culminating in a 30-day pause in the implementation of tariffs.

Ford confirmed Ontario would pause its retaliatory measures, adding that if the tariffs are implemented, the local government “won’t hesitate to remove American products off Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) shelves or ban American companies from provincial procurement”.

Ford only signed the CAD$100 million (USD$69 million) contract for the Musk-owned firm last November, greenlighting it to provide broadband to rural communities.

Musk, a close Trump ally and DOGE lead, responded “oh well” to the potential loss of the contract.

Since his return to office, Trump has sought a return of tariffs he routinely implemented during his first term, including a 100% tax on imports of semiconductors from Taiwan.

President Trump cites border security issues and trade deficits as reasons for threatening Canada with tariffs, with Mexico and China also set to be hit with similar import taxes.

Prime Minister Trudeau moved to implement counter-tariffs, including billions of dollars of import taxes on US-sourced goods, ranging from live poultry to alcohol, tobacco, and toilet paper.

Ford said the pause gives “more time for cooler heads to prevail”.

“Instead of fighting each other, we need to work together to make Canada and the US the richest, most successful, safest, most secure two countries on the planet.”

RELATED STORIES

Trump plans 100% tariffs on Taiwanese chips to force production stateside

Oracle taps Starlink to strengthen global broadband access

Topics

NewsNorth America
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe