One-click global connectivity: ESUN Technology International joins Connectbase platform

This collaboration marks a significant breakthrough for ESUN in global network service provision, delivering more efficient and transparent connectivity solutions for enterprise clients worldwide.

Amid accelerating global digital transformation, enterprises face surging demand for high-speed, stable, and flexible network services. Traditional procurement processes—plagued by complexity, lengthy cycles, and opacity—have become industry pain points. Connectbase empowers operators with automated matching, real-time resource verification, and data analytics to enable "one-click" global network transactions.

ESUN delivers unique advantages for China and other global markets via Connectbase:

​Regulatory Compliance Assurance: Full-spectrum solutions powered by Chinese telecom operation licenses and cross-border data transfer compliance. ​Hybrid Cloud Integration: Seamless connectivity with Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Azure, and other leading global cloud providers for multi-cloud interoperability. ​Accelerated Deployment: Average domestic network deployment in China reduced to <30 business days (industry average: 38+ days).

Global clients will now be able to access secure, real-time ESUN service quotes, view network coverage, service categories, and submit service requests directly via Connectbase.

Start accelerating your global connectivity strategy today with one click. Contact Connectbase to establish a secure connection to ESUN.

About Connectbase:

Connectbase is the global ecosystem for buying and selling connectivity. Designed to streamline interactions between buyers and sellers across the globe, Connectbase offers a dynamic and comprehensive ecosystem for all connectivity stakeholders. The Connected World platform serves over 400 providers globally, profiling 2.7 billion locations across more than 150 countries. Visit Connectbase at connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/

About ESUN Technology International:

ESUN Technology International is a licensed private operator with more than two decades of experience operating integrated telecommunication services in China. It has been servicing global wholesale and enterprise customers with seamless connectivity and competitive China in/out-bound one-stop solutions. ESUN services include Ethernet, premium internet, DIA, SD-WAN, IPVPN, MPLS, CPE. It also provides round-the-clock bilingual customer helpdesk, field service, WIFI and IDC solutions to global customers. ESUN also buys offnet connectivity, hosting etc from international suppliers in overseas markets not covered by its footprint.

RELATED STORIES

ITW Exclusive: Orchest Technologies provides 80 million more reasons to join Connectbase

Blue Wireless partners with Connectbase on fixed wireless access