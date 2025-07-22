Oklo, Vertiv partner to power AI data centres

As a result, the partnership will focus on using clean energy from Oklo’s nuclear power plants to support hyperscale and colocation data centres.

Additionally, the two companies aim to transform operations by combining clean nuclear energy with efficient cooling systems.

By using heat from Oklo’s plant to run Vertiv’s cooling systems, they plan to boost energy efficiency, with their solution supporting high-demand uses like AI and high-performance computing, while also reducing environmental impact.

Oklo CEO and co-founder, Jacob Dewitte, said: “This agreement is about delivering clean power, energy-efficient cooling, and infrastructure solutions purpose-built for AI factories, data centres and high density compute.

“We are developing a plant concept that leverages proven, off-the-shelf components without altering the core design of our plants. Vertiv is an expert in cooling and power innovation for data centres and critical infrastructure, so by co-designing these solutions from the outset, we can create greater value and efficiency for data centre and infrastructure operators.”

Vertiv CEO, Gio Albertazzi continued: “Our collaboration with Oklo is an extension of Vertiv’s commitment to energy-efficient infrastructure that supports modern data centre demands.

“As the demand for AI and high-performance computing continues to grow, nuclear energy is increasingly a discussion point for hyperscale, colocation, and other large data centres. Vertiv is committed to driving innovation with the higher cooling capacities and energy efficiencies required to support modern data centres.”

