Ofcom unveils AI strategy with focus on telecoms and digital safety

As AI ’s role in network management, spectrum optimisation, and customer safety grows, the regulator aims to support innovation while proactively addressing potential harms.

Speaking as the plan was published, Natalie Black, Ofcom ’s group director for Networks and Communications, said: “AI is transforming the sectors we regulate – from automated online moderation to smarter telecoms networks and more accessible broadcasting.”

The regulator’s stance is fundamentally pro-innovation. Its tech-neutral rules allow telcos to deploy AI systems freely, including for automating customer support, managing traffic flows, securing networks, and streamlining spectrum planning.

However, Ofcom also makes clear that this freedom comes with a responsibility to address risks, particularly as network operators embrace agentic AI, capable of acting autonomously without constant human oversight.

Among its strategies is an expansion of AI testbeds such as SONIC Labs, co-run with Digital Catapult.

The labs offer mobile network equipment vendors a space to trial AI-based tools, especially within Open RAN environments. Ofcom is also making large datasets, including spectrum usage data, available to industry players looking to train next-gen AI models.

Ofcom is experimenting internally with AI to improve its own efficiency.

The regulator said it’s trialling over a dozen AI tools to boost its productivity and streamline operations, including an AI-based translation tool to process complaints about broadcast content more efficiently, and a text summarisation engine to analyse public consultation responses at scale.

Ofcom said it’s also testing an AI tool to aid with spectrum planning models to support more efficient bandwidth use in urban areas.

The regulator says it will only deploy AI tools organisation-wide once it is confident they are “safe and secure”.

Ofcom’s new framework also flags urgent threats. The regulator highlights the growing risks posed by AI-generated deepfakes and content manipulation.

Research cited in the report found that two in five UK internet users aged 16+ have seen a deepfake, with many involving explicit or underage content.

Under the Online Safety Act, Ofcom will now require online platforms to remove AI-generated illegal content and assess the safety impact of any significant service changes.

