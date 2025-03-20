Ofcom sets out plans to boost UK fibre broadband investment

The regulator’s review aims to build on recent fibre expansions across the country, noting that take-up of full-fibre broadband currently averages around 35% of eligible premises.

Key proposals include introducing fair wholesale pricing rules — such as limiting Openreach’s ability to offer geographic discounts and expanding restrictions beyond rental charges to cover all related fees.

Other notable measures include encouraging "progressively" shifting from copper-based networks to fibre, deregulating exchanges where Openreach already faces competition from at least two rivals, and supporting Openreach’s full-fibre rollouts by allowing cost recovery, complemented by government subsidy schemes.

Ofcom’s last review of the fibre market came in 2021, with the regulator saying there has been a “significant build” in the market since then.

The latest deep dive identified BT’s Openreach as having significant market power (SMP) and looks to encourage wider competition while not stifling the brand.

To encourage further investment, Ofcom is proposing to maintain mandated access to Openreach's infrastructure — such as ducts and poles — for alternative network providers, which would help lower barriers to entry and encourage further rollout of competing fibre networks.

Additionally, Ofcom suggests a geographic approach to regulation. For most of the UK, covering around 90% of premises, defined as 'Area 2', it plans to set flat, inflation-adjusted wholesale prices for basic broadband products, ensuring competitive conditions remain stable while giving flexibility for faster services.

In rural or harder-to-reach areas, or 'Area 3,’ the regulator aims to support investment by allowing Openreach to recover costs associated with deploying fibre, backed up by targeted government subsidy programmes like Project Gigabit.

Other proposals include tighter oversight of commercial deals offered by Openreach, extending required notice periods for price changes, and gradually transitioning regulations away from legacy copper networks to incentivise rapid adoption of fibre.

Ofcom expects these measures will drive further innovation, promote competitive pricing, and ultimately deliver faster and more reliable broadband for consumers across the UK.

“We recognise the huge strides made by the industry in rolling out full-fibre networks. But there is more to do,” the regulator said. “Further investment is needed to deliver high-quality services to all parts of the UK. In addition, attracting customers from legacy networks to full fibre is key to the success of all providers.”

The proposed rules cover the five years from April 2026 until March 2031 and are designed to build upon its 2021 review.

Ofcom's consultation also covers leased lines and business connectivity, recognising them as critical for economic growth and innovation, with targeted regulation according to competitive conditions across different geographic regions.

Public funding, through initiatives such as Project Gigabit and regional schemes like Superfast Cymru in Wales, R100 in Scotland, and Project Stratum in Northern Ireland, will continue to support fibre deployment in areas that the regulator said were unlikely to attract commercial investment alone.

Ofcom is seeking stakeholder views on the proposed regulatory changes, with a comment period open until June 12, with final decisions set to be published in March 2026.

