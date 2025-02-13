Ofcom proposes shared access to 6 GHz band for mobile and wifi use
Ofcom proposes shared access to 6 GHz band for mobile and wifi use

Ben Wodecki
February 13, 2025 12:14 PM
Ofcom is looking to expand commercial access for both mobile and wifi services to the 6 GHz band after unveiling plans to make upper 6 GHz spectrum available.

The regulator has proposed launching a phased approach that would initially focus on low-power indoor wifi before expanding to mobile network access under a shared-use framework.

Ofcom is also exploring whether to authorise standard power wifi in the Lower 6 GHz band (5925–6425 MHz), including for outdoor use in locations such as stadiums and public hotspots — but only if there is sufficient interest from industry.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Ofcom launched a consultation on the proposal this week, following calls from stakeholders in both the mobile and broadband sectors for access to Upper 6 GHz.

The regulator said upon launching the consultation that it was leaning towards a prioritised spectrum split, where at least 300 MHz of the Upper 6 GHz band would be dedicated to mobile use in high-density areas, while Wifi would retain access across the band in locations without mobile deployments.

Ofcom is also considering standard power wifi (up to 4W) in the Lower 6 GHz band, which would require an Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) system to manage interference with existing users.

However, this would depend on industry demand and would require an Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) system to prevent interference with existing services, such as fixed satellite and telecoms backhaul links.

The consultation will remain open for responses until 8 May 2025, with a final decision expected later in the year.

