ODATA to invest $1.3bn in two data centres in Colombia

ODATA will invest $1.3 billion to build data centres in Mosquera and Tenjo in Cundinamarca to meet the surging demand for high-capacity facilities from AI and cloud providers.

“By expanding our footprint in Colombia, we are creating new opportunities for businesses and reinforcing our commitment to the country's digital development,” said Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA.

DC BG02, located in the Zona Franca de Occidente in Mosquera, will offer 24MW of IT capacity.

The DC BG03 site in Tenjo’s Zona Franca Metropolitana will be Colombia's largest data centre. The 120MW facility will also house a direct connection to the local power transmission system, providing customers with enhanced scalability and energy stability.

Both sites feature Delta³ air cooling technology, developed by ODATA's parent company, Aligned Data Centres. The solution captures and removes heat directly at its source, rather than simply pushing cold air into the server room, to provide a more efficient cooling environment.

“Our state-of-the-art, sustainable data centres provide the ideal infrastructure for large-scale cloud and AI workloads, positioning Colombia as an attractive destination for technology companies,” Alário added.

Construction of the two sites is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, marking another milestone in ODATA’s growth.

Earlier this year, ODATA unveiled plans to build two new hyperscale data centres in Querétaro, Mexico in what will be the largest data centre campus in the country.

