ODATA secures $1.02bn financing to power sustainable data centre growth

Jasdip Sensi
September 04, 2025 07:00 PM
ODATA has announced a $1.02 billion in green financing for sustainable data centre infrastructure.

The deal, which brings ODATA’s total financing to $2.25 billion, will go toward sustainability projects including renewable energy use, energy efficiency and eco-friendly construction practices, the company revealed.

The funding comes from a syndicate of banks including Apterra, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, MUFG Bank, Natixis, Nomura, Societe Generale and SMBC.

ODATA CFO Rafael Bomeny, said: “This historic achievement, representing the largest issuance of sustainable data centre financing in Latin America, has allowed ODATA to build a solid financial structure. With these high-quality resources, we're incredibly well-positioned to empower our customers in their digital infrastructure expansion across the region.

“This green financing also reinforces our mission to contribute to Latin America's sustainable development by leading the way in adopting innovative technologies that drive a more efficient future for our customers and communities.”

The financing will also support expansion in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia, providing these markets with IT infrastructure to drive growth in cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

“Sustainability is a top priority for ODATA. In addition to major investments in renewable energy, we adopt designs that seek the highest levels of energy efficiency without wasting water. With this new green financing, we can continue contributing to the development of Latin America’s digital infrastructure while upholding the highest standards of sustainability,” Bomeny added.

Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
