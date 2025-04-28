Octopus group in talks to launch mobile network service: report

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Octopus Group has held talks with a major mobile operator about a potential partnership to piggyback on existing infrastructure.

If launched, the new mobile offering would bundle telecoms with Octopus’s energy and financial services, creating a potential all-in-one utilities package for customers.

The Telegraph reports that Fern Trading, a subsidiary of Octopus, approached EE, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, and Three UK, with the latter two set to merge .

Fern Trading already owns several telecom brands, including Jurassic Fibre, Swish Fibre, Giganet and AllPoints Fibre, of which it consolidated into a single entity back in 2023.

Y Corp, which Fern Trading also owns, already boasts a wholesale agreement to tap Three’s network. The brand previously launched a data-only eSIM last November via Three’s network. The reports fail to mention whether Octopus’s proposed mobile network would incorporate the Y Corp offering.

To further explore the idea, Octopus brought in Adam Dunlop, the former CEO of TalkTalk’s consumer business, to lead the project.

Octopus already has a history in the connectivity market, having acquired Shell Energy UK , including its broadband and home phone customers, back in 2023, before selling it on to TalkTalk a year later.

Capacity has contacted Octopus Group for comment.

