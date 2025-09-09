Obaid Rahman takes the helm at TNS Global

TNS Plus, formerly a part of Veon Group but now fully owned by Dar Group, has long maintained a strong presence in the CIS region with stable growth.

However, shareholders have identified the need to reposition TNS Plus beyond its current Eurasian footprint and elevate it into a key digital infrastructure player in extended geographies.

“I’m joining a company with a strong foundation backed by committed shareholders and existing assets sitting on the critical silk route” Rahman told Capacity ahead of his official start date.

“The big opportunity is to unlock TNS Plus’ terrestrial routes potential in the global connectivity heatmap. This means building an ecosystem through partnerships beyond traditional markets.”

Rahman’s vision extends beyond the company’s CIS roots. He emphasises TNS Plus’ pivotal role in providing connectivity along the increasingly critical east-west corridor from Hong Kong to Frankfurt, a crucial route for AI growth and diversity for global data flows especially during the current geopolitical climate.

However, Rahman also highlights an overlooked dimension: north-south connectivity.

“While the industry often focuses on east-west routes, north-south links remain underappreciated,” he explained.

“With AI hubs emerging in the Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia & Qatar), expanding connectivity to and through Central Asian countries is vital for giving compute power access to emerging markets.”

Rahman’s career spans multiple regions including the Americas, Europe, and Asia, but the Middle East remains his key focus. During his tenure at du, he witnessed the Middle East transition from anticipating AI infrastructure investments to actively executing on ambitious projects.

“When I joined two years ago, AI investments were still a concept in this region,” he said. “Today, AI hubs and data centres are materialising rapidly, outpacing connectivity buildout. That gap presents huge opportunities but also challenges.”

At du, Rahman helped evolve the company from an organic wholesale operator to a preferred regional partner with subsea cable investments & innovative initiatives such as a ground-up travel eSIM solution, marking significant milestones.

Industry engagement and GLF Role

Rahman remains a key figure within the ITW Global Leaders Forum (GLF) and plans to leverage this platform to amplify TNS Plus’ voice and the Central Asia’s strategic importance amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Rahman commented: “GLF has strengthened by belief in partnerships, ubiquitous connectivity, and embedding low-latency applications,” he shared.

“Bringing new regions and perspectives into this global conversation is critical - and that’s what TNS Plus aims to represent.”

