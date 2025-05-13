O2 boosts Wembley network

Over 2.5 million people are expected to visit the stadium for a record number of events, including seven Oasis concerts and the Dua Lipa O2 Priority show.

The upgrade will give fans faster speeds and more reliable service, even during busy times and use digital tickets and payments.

Inside the stadium, across the stands, concourses, and hospitality areas, the telecom giant’s customers can now use the operator’s advanced 5G standalone network to stream, connect, and share in real time.

Outside the stadium, coverage and capacity have been improved by adding seven new small cells and upgrading two towers nearby.

O2 director of mobile access engineering, Dr Robert Joyce, said: “Wembley is one of the UK’s most iconic venues and this summer promises to be one of its biggest in living memory, from the FA Cup Final to the long-awaited return of Oasis.

“Our investment in and around the stadium is designed to give a huge capacity boost to O2 customers attending these events, so they have the best possible experience.”

This work is part of Virgin Media O2’s new Mobile Transformation Plan, which includes a £700 million investment this year to improve and future-proof its mobile network.

The plan includes expanding 4G and 5G, adding more small cells in busy areas and fixing coverage issues along railways, motorways, airports and major venues like stadiums.

RELATED STORIES

VMO2 expands B2B reach with Daisy Group merger

Daisy Group CEO Dave McGinn unpacks VMO2 merger

EE launches UK’s first 5G SA network at Wembley Stadium