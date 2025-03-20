Nvidia, xAI join $100bn AI Data Centre Fund Backed by BlackRock, Microsoft

The pair joined the newly named AI Infrastructure Partnership or AIP, which plans to invest in both new and existing AI-focused data centre projects.

AIP has also brought on board energy equipment manufacturer GE Vernova and renewables firm NextEra Energy to provide power solutions for their AI data centres.

“As we welcome new partners to the AI Infrastructure Partnership, we will accelerate innovation and technological breakthroughs to achieve transformational productivity gains across the global economy,” said Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of MGX.

Nvidia was initially involved with the project as a “technical advisor” but has officially joined the project as an investor. The tech giant will however continue to offer its expertise to AIP to support its deployments.

“The global buildout of AI infrastructure will benefit every company and country that wants to achieve economic growth and unlock solutions to the world’s greatest challenges,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia said.

AIP launched last September with initial plans to invest $30 billion in AI data centre projects.

The group have upped the ante following the addition of new partners, suggesting it can mobilise up to $100 billion in total investment potential.

"AI infrastructure will play an increasingly critical role in driving economic growth across every industry and every region of the world,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “We’re thrilled to welcome these new companies to the AI Infrastructure Partnership as we invest together to build the infrastructure of the future.”

The group are primarily focusing on the US and “US partner countries” — a focus enhanced by xAI’s ongoing US expansion, most recently securing a second mammoth site for its Colossus supercomputing cluster.

