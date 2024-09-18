Nvidia helps launch AI hub in Tunisia to advance AI skills in North Africa

Based in Novation City, a technology park in the city of Sousse, almost 90 miles from the capital Tunis, the site will provide AI training covering topics including generative AI, accelerated computing and data science.

“Tunisia has a rich history of valuing knowledge and scholarship, dating back to ancient Carthage and the Islamic Golden Age,” said Wei Xiao, director of developer relations for the Middle East & Africa at Nvidia. “The nation’s curriculum is rigorous, creating a solid foundation for advanced studies in STEM fields.”

Novation City already provides access to Nvidia’s DGX infrastructure, the first such in Tunisia, which has been made available for use by local AI startups and researchers.

The site’s AI innovation hub aims to train more than 1,000 developers in just one year, according to Anas Rochdi, Novation City’s chief innovation officer.

“Novation City has launched several key AI initiatives to strengthen the ecosystem, with Nvidia support being instrumental in empowering AI startups and advancing AI skills,” Rochdi added.

Nvidia’s involvement comes as the hardware giant aims to train 100,000 developers across Africa over the next three years — a goal the company claims is already one-quarter complete.

The company’s participation also comes as part of its sovereign AI push, enabling each nation to develop AI technologies using its own local workforce.

Nvidia said the training now offered by Novation City will help support Tunisia's sovereign AI capabilities and upskill the next generation of AI experts.

