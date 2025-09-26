Nvidia powers Telus’ new sovereign AI hub in Canada

Powered by the latest Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) and advanced computing infrastructure from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the new facility gives businesses and researchers access to AI tools, while ensuring that all data remains within the country under Canadian control.

Additionally, the new site offers full end-to-end services including training new AI models, fine-tuning existing ones and deploying them into business operations.

Meanwhile, Telus is also the first North American service provider to join the Nvidia Cloud Partner (NCP) network.

The facility operates on 99% renewable energy, achieves three times the energy efficiency of typical data centres and reduces water usage by over 75% thanks to innovative natural cooling systems.

Telus CEO and president, Darren Entwistle, said: “Today marks a defining milestone for Canada’s digital future. Indeed, with the launch of our nation’s first fully Sovereign AI Factory in Rimouski, we are maximising Canadian autonomy over sensitive data.

“Businesses, researchers and governments should not have to rely on foreign-controlled systems to advance their AI ambitions. Today, we are helping to achieve that: by delivering advanced compute power within data centres built, owned and operated by Canadians, Telus is safeguarding our data, protecting our sovereignty and empowering our economy. From Rimouski today and Kamloops tomorrow, we are creating the backbone for Canada’s productivity, competitiveness and global leadership in the digital era.”

Nvidia SVP of telecom, Ronnie Vasishta, added: “Sovereign AI infrastructure enables countries to innovate on their own terms while protecting their most valuable data.

“Telus is bringing this vision to reality in Canada, building a robust platform combining the most advanced NVIDIA AI technology with their world-class infrastructure in a truly sovereign environment. This AI factory will provide Canadian businesses with the capabilities to develop AI solutions, accelerate time-to-market and compete on the global stage.”

HPE SVP and general manager of HPC and AI infrastructure solutions, Trish Damkroger, concluded: “To accelerate AI innovation and drive a positive societal impact, nation states and public entities will need a purpose-built sovereign solution that delivers the scale, performance and governance to unlock growth while protecting data and IP.

“Telus’ investment in a Sovereign AI Factory will empower Canada’s public and commercial sectors to innovate in the era of AI and we are honoured to collaborate with them on delivering the critical infrastructure and services to advance their missions.”

