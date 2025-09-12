Nvidia, OpenAI to invest billions in UK data centres as Trump visits
Nvidia, OpenAI to invest billions in UK data centres as Trump visits

Jasdip Sensi
September 12, 2025 09:34 AM
Digital render of OpenAI's 3D logo on a surface and copy space

Nvidia and OpenAI are reportedly set to invest billions of dollars to develop data centres in the UK, coinciding with a visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump.

According to Bloomberg, which cited sources familiar with the matter, the two technology giants will team up with London-based data centre operator Nscale Global Holdings Ltd for the scheme.

Meanwhile, the UK government will supply energy for the facilities, with OpenAI granting access to its AI tools, alongside Nvidia providing its advanced chips.

Previously, OpenAI and Nvidia have joined forces together, having recently jointly released two open-source AI models.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Earlier this year, OpenAI also announced a separate $500 billion pledge with Japan’s SoftBank Group to build more US data centres.

The timing of the announcement comes as Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang is set to join President Trump on his state visit to the UK next week.

According to Sky News, other industry leaders including Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of investment giant BlackRock and Stephen Schwarzman, head of private equity firm Blackstone are also expected to attend the Windsor Castle state banquet, hosted by King Charles.

1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
