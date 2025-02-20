Nvidia backs Lambda as data reveals telecoms benefit from AI

The round was co-led by Andra Capital and SGW, with participation from new investors such as Andrej Karpathy, ARK Invest, Fincadia Advisors, G Squared, In-Q-Tel (IQT), KHK & Partners and others, along with strategic investments from Pegatron, Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn.

Meanwhile, numerous existing investors such as 1517, Crescent Cove and USIT were also involved in the transaction.

Lambda CEO and co-founder Stephen Balaban, said: “AI is fundamentally restructuring our economy. Lambda is investing billions of dollars to build the software platform and infrastructure powering AI.

“We build software tools that delight the AI Developer, and a platform that truly puts AI into the hands of the many. This investment will accelerate the expansion of the Lambda Cloud platform, Lambda Model Inference API, and Lambda Chat AI Assistant.”

This comes as the telecoms giant revealed AI has helped reduce annual operating costs alongside increased annual revenues.

According to Nvidia’s third annual ‘State of AI in Telecommunications’ survey, 84% of over 450 telecom professionals claimed AI is boosting annual revenues, 77% reporting reduced operating costs.

Some 60% cited increased employee productivity as the top benefit of AI. Meanwhile, 44% revealed they are investing in the tool to optimise customer experience, whereas 40% announced they are implementing AI in network planning and operations, including RAN.

Among the respondents investing in AI for 5G monetisation and 6G research and development, 66% plan to implement AI services in RAN to meet operational and user needs, the survey revealed.

Additionally, 53% aim to improve spectral efficiency for RAN, while 50% intend to co-locate AI and RAN applications on the same infrastructure.

In a statement, Nvidia, said: “The telecommunications industry is at the forefront of AI adoption, with a clear focus on enhancing employee productivity, customer experience and network operations. By continuing to invest in AI infrastructure and training, telecom companies can stay ahead of the curve and capitalise on the numerous benefits that AI offers.”

