Nvidia to expand Israeli operations with multi-billion-dollar hub

The technology giant had issued a request for information (RFI) to find a plot of 70 to 120 dunams (about 30 acres), with the rights to build a campus of 80,000–180,000 square metres, The Times of Israel revealed.

As a result, the company wants land with “high accessibility to main traffic arteries and public transportation” near Zichron Yaakov, Haifa, or the Jezreel Valley.

Additionally, real estate firm Colliers is leading the search, with a submission deadline of 23 July 2025.

“It’s a very sizable investment, and to decide to locate it in Israel goes a long way and is a sign of confidence in the Israeli high-tech ecosystem,” Israel Innovation Authority CEO, Dror Bin told the publication.

“This declaration is mutually beneficial: Nvidia is enjoying the benefits of the local ecosystem and talent, and the ecosystem will enjoy this big investment of Nvidia because it will help Israel remain at the forefront of innovation and technology, especially in the artificial intelligence space.”

Bin added that the planned campus could become one of Israel’s largest and would have wide economic impact, creating thousands of job roles and significantly expanding its local operations.

“When you develop and produce a car, the most important thing is the engine,” Bin stated.

“The technology that Nvidia is developing is the engine for developing, training and running AI models. Without this physical infrastructure that Nvidia is developing, there will be no advanced AI.”

“Israel is a superpower when it comes to chip design and development, and most of the large multinationals such as Intel and Apple that develop chips have a presence in Israel because of the local human talent and its capabilities in making real breakthroughs,” he added.

This comes as in late 2023, the company completed the $700 million purchase of Israeli AI startup Run:ai, followed by its $7 billion acquisition of Mellanox Technologies in 2020.

“Nvidia is no stranger to the Israeli high-tech ecosystem,” Bin concluded. “They already have a very strong presence, which started with the acquisition of Mellanox a few years ago, and since then, they both expanded Mellanox’s activity as well as acquired other start-ups to augment their AI offering.”

RELATED STORIES

Khazna and Nvidia join forces to advance AI infrastructure across MEA

Schneider Electric and Nvidia unite to accelerate Europe’s AI factory ambitions