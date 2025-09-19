Nvidia follows Trump in acquiring stake in Intel

As a result, the chipmaker will collaborate with the company on products, subject to regulatory approvals, The Guardian reported.

According to the company’s the move will “seamlessly connect” their architectures, with Intel creating make custom chips that Nvidia will use in its AI infrastructure platforms in data centres.

Meanwhile, for PCs products, Intel will build chips that integrate Nvidia technology, the company revealed.

“This historic collaboration tightly couples NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing stack with Intel’s CPUs and the vast x86 ecosystem – a fusion of two world-class platforms,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.

“Together, we will expand our ecosystems and lay the foundation for the next era of computing.”

This comes a month after Trump revealed his administration had acquired a 10% stake in Intel, despite calling out Intel’s CEO Bu Tan for having “questionable links to China”.

However, days later Trump praised the CEO, having posted on Truth Social: “I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent. The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story.

“Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together and bring suggestions to me during the next week. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

In a statement, Intel added: “Mr. Tan had the honour of meeting with President Trump for a candid and constructive discussion on Intel’s commitment to strengthening US technology and manufacturing leadership.

“We appreciate the President’s strong leadership to advance these critical priorities and look forward to working closely with him and his Administration as we restore this great American company.”

RELATED STORIES

Reaction: Industry backs Trump’s $8.9bn investment in Intel

Microsoft, Nvidia and tech giants pledge over $40bn to UK AI infrastructure and data centres

Nvidia, OpenAI to invest billions in UK data centres as Trump visits