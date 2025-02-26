Nvidia rakes in $39 billion in fourth Q4 results

Nvidia announces its fourth-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2025, reporting record revenue of $39.3 billion, marking a 12% increase from the previous quarter and a 78% surge year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) also saw substantial growth. GAAP EPS reached $0.89, reflecting a 14% rise from the prior quarter and 82% year-over-year growth.

For the full fiscal year 2025, Nvidia achieved revenue of $130.5 billion, a 114% increase compared to the previous year. The company also posted strong earnings, with GAAP EPS at $2.94, up 147% year-over-year, while non-GAAP EPS rose to $2.99, reflecting a 130% increase.

Nvidia’s Blackwell AI supercomputers have quickly emerged as a major growth driver, generating billions in sales within their first quarter of availability.

“Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law — increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

“We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionise the largest industries.”

The announcement was eagerly awaited, as Nvidia's performance is a barometer for the artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor industries.

Nvidia unveiled a range of new products earlier this year, including the GB200 NVL72, a data centre superchip featuring 72 Blackwell GPUs.

Nvidia’s stock plummeted at the beginning of the week, before rallying today.

Despite these impressive figures, Nvidia's stock has experienced volatility. When DeepSeek hit the market last month claiming to develop AI models that require fewer GPUs, Nvidia lost $589 billion in market capitalisation – the single greatest market cap loss in history.

