Nvidia and Deutsche Telekom unveil Europe’s first industrial AI cloud in Germany

Nvidia and Deutsche Telekom have joined forces to launch Europe’s first industrial AI cloud.

Based in Germany, the AI factory will provide high-performance computing resources tailored for industrial applications such as digital twins, robotics, simulation, and design.

The initiative is spearheaded by Deutsche Telekom, which will oversee operations of the AI factory. The first phase includes the deployment of 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, including DGX B200 systems and RTX PRO Servers, supported by Nvidia networking and AI software.

These resources will power applications from software providers like Siemens, Ansys, Cadence, and Rescale, enabling businesses to utilise CUDA-X libraries and AI workflows accelerated by Nvidia RTX and Omniverse.

The partnership will aim to boost Europe’s industrial competitiveness by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations, and academic institutions.

Among early beneficiaries is Neura Robotics, which plans to leverage the infrastructure to enhance training centres for its cognitive robots.

Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Höttges commented on the partnership: “We must seize the opportunities of artificial intelligence now, revolutionise our industry and secure a leading position in the global technology competition. Our economic success depends on quick decisions and collaborative innovations.”

The AI factory represents the foundational stage of a broader gigafactory initiative backed by the German government and the European Union.

Slated for 2027, the gigafactory will operate with 100,000 GPUs to serve startups, universities, and enterprises with cutting-edge AI infrastructure.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “By building Europe’s first industrial AI infrastructure, we’re enabling the region’s leading industrial companies to advance simulation-first, AI-driven manufacturing.”

Germany’s AI momentum is supported by Nvidia’s ongoing efforts to democratise AI access. Currently, nearly 900 startups in the country participate in the Nvidia Inception programme.

RELATED STORIES

Nebius launches in UK, boosts national AI infrastructure with Nvidia Blackwell Ultra deployment

Schneider Electric and Nvidia unite to accelerate Europe’s AI factory ambitions