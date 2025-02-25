Nvidia and Cisco expand AI partnership

As a result, the partnership aims to provide firms with high-performance, low-latency and energy-efficient connectivity across data centres, cloud environments and end users, the telecoms giant revealed.

Meanwhile, the partnership will integrate Nvidia Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, powered by Cisco and Nvidia silicon, to simplify AI infrastructure deployment, in a bid to help businesses strengthen their AI investments using existing tools and processes.

The two technology giants will also develop AI reference architectures, combining Nvidia Spectrum-X with Cisco’s networking and compute technologies to provide customers with flexible and powerful AI infrastructure.

They also plan to deliver next-generation Ethernet solutions for AI workloads, focusing on congestion management and load balancing, helping businesses move enterprise data centre Ethernet AI projects from prototype to full deployment.

Cisco CEO, Chuck Robbins, said: “Enterprises are under immense pressure to deploy AI quickly and effectively, and many leaders struggle to justify the investment while balancing the risks.

“Together, Cisco and Nvidia are partnering to remove barriers for customers and ensure they can optimise their infrastructure investments to unlock the power of AI.”

Nvidia founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, added: “Advancing at lightspeed, AI will revolutionise every industry.

“Nvidia Spectrum-X is Ethernet enhanced and supercharged for AI. Together with Cisco’s enterprise platforms and global reach, we can help companies worldwide build state-of-the-art Nvidia infrastructure as they race to transform with AI.”

