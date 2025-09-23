Nvidia and OpenAI sign $100bn deal to power 10GW of AI data centres

The partnership, formalised through a letter of intent, will see Nvidia systems deployed to support OpenAI’s next-generation AI. The first gigawatt of deployment is scheduled to go live in the second half of 2026, built on NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin platform.

“Everything starts with compute,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilise what we’re building with Nvidia to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

Nvidia will progressively invest up to $100 billion in support of OpenAI’s data centre expansion.

The relationship between OpenAI and Nvidia stretches back to the earliest days of AI model experimentation and training.

“Nvidia and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“This investment and infrastructure partnership marks the next leap forward - deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence.”

The Vera Rubin platform, which is named after the astronomer whose work helped uncover the mysteries of dark matter, will be central to the first deployment phase.

Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenAI commented: “We’ve utilised their platform to create AI systems that hundreds of millions of people use every day. We’re excited to deploy 10 gigawatts of compute with Nvidia to push back the frontier of intelligence and scale the benefits of this technology to everyone.”

The deployment of 10GW of AI compute will require vast investment in power procurement, network capacity, site development, and thermal management, creating downstream opportunities across hyperscale infrastructure, energy, and connectivity sectors.

Markets respond: Nvidia stock hits record high

Investor confidence in Nvidia's AI strategy was on full display as markets responded sharply to the announcement. Nvidia's stock surged nearly 4% to close at an all-time high of $183.61 following news of its $100 billion commitment to OpenAI.

Oracle shares also rallied, reflecting expectations that the database giant could play a key infrastructure role in supporting the massive AI workloads expected from the OpenAI partnership.

The surge was part of a broader rally across the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, all of which turned positive for the year.

