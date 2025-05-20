Nvidia partners to build new AI centre in France

The new campus will serve as a full-scale AI hub, supporting everything from model training to real-world application development.

Meanwhile, it will also feature cutting-edge computing infrastructure, green data centres and integration with France’s cloud and research systems.

Additionally, the campus will support industries like healthcare, transportation, energy, finance and manufacturing.

Nvidia CEO, Jensen Huang, said: “The AI Campus will be a transformational infrastructure for France - built in France, to fuel France in the era of AI. It will revolutionise science, education, and industry."

Mistral AI co-founder and CEO, Arthur Mensch, added: “Campus AI marks a pivotal step in reinforcing France's position as a global leader in AI.

“By uniting top-tier expertise and cutting-edge solutions across the entire AI value chain, this initiative aims to foster sustainable AI ecosystems and create tangible benefits for companies, public institutions, and academic players. We are proud to play a pivotal role in making the AI Campus a driving force for accelerating AI adoption, innovation, and technological leadership in France.”

Bpifrance CEO, Nicolas Dufourcq, continued: “Bpifrance is proud to co-found this transformative European AI Campus with MGX. This initiative highlights France’s scientific excellence, capacity to deliver cutting-edge infrastructure, and its attractiveness to top talent. The Campus strengthens our technological sovereignty and reinforces France’s position as a global AI leader.”

MGX CEO and managing director, Ahmed Yahia, concluded: “France has the ambition and capability to lead in this new AI era. At MGX, we see AI as the most transformative force of our time, and believe open, enduring infrastructure is key to unlocking its broad societal impact.

“The France AI Campus will accelerate breakthroughs across science, education, public services, and business, fuelling Europe’s next wave of innovation.”

RELATED STORIES

Nvidia and Cisco expand AI partnership

Is the AI data centre boom under threat?