NTT expands global data centre footprint

The move is part of its previously announced $10 billion investment strategy, which aims to scale its global data centre infrastructure through 2027.

NTT Data CEO and president of global data centres, Doug Adams, said: “By bringing new capacity to high-growth regions, we’re building the foundation enterprises need to innovate, scale and lead confidently in an AI-driven economy.

“With the backing of our parent company, we are uniquely positioned to be able to invest and build proactively, ahead of market demand, delivering the resilient, sustainable infrastructure our clients need to succeed, while staying ahead of industry shifts.”

The recent land acquisitions span both new and existing markets, aimed at delivering scalable, AI-ready infrastructure, the company revealed.

New markets include a new 53-acre site in Milan, which offers 128MW of capacity, serving hyperscale and AI infrastructure needs, alongside 32 acres in the Tochigi Inter Industrial Park near Tokyo, with plans to build two data centres totalling approximately 100MW.

Meanwhile, NTT DATA has purchased new land to expand its existing presence in Hillsboro, Oregon, acquired 174 acres for a new campus in Arizona, featuring seven data centres with a planned capacity of 324MW, secured 26.3 acres for a new facility in London (LON2) and acquired the freehold of its current data centres in the city.

NTT also announced it is adding an additional 80MW of capacity with its fifth site in the Frankfurt region, as well as acquiring eight acres in Osaka Nishiai, where it plans to construct two data centres totalling 36MW.

Adams added: “Our land acquisitions are about more than growth; they’re about shaping the future of digital infrastructure on a global scale.

“As the digital landscape evolves at unprecedented speed, NTT Global Data Centers is investing boldly to ensure our customers are ready to lead in an increasingly connected and dynamic world.”

