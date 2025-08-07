Unpacking NTT Data’s new AI-led business unit for Microsoft Cloud

Designed to meet rising global demand for AI and cloud services, the global unit combines NTT Data’s deep industry and technical expertise in Microsoft Cloud, security and AI solutions to accelerate cloud modernisation, scale agentic AI and navigate complex compliance requirements.

Expanding its collaboration with Microsoft will enable NTT Data to fast-track cloud and AI innovation leveraging Microsoft Cloud. It also hopes to expand enterprise access to cloud-native modernisation that is both secure and scalable.

“Our expanded collaboration with Microsoft reflects a shared commitment to helping clients tackle today’s complex business challenges with speed, scale and trust,” says Charlie Li, head of cloud and security services at NTT DATA.

“Through our global business unit for Microsoft Cloud, we’re bringing together the strengths of both organisations to solve modern problems using advanced cloud and AI technologies, whether it’s modernising operations, improving how people work and connect, or delivering more intelligent, secure and resilient digital experiences.”

The NTT Data business unit for Microsoft Cloud holds a presence in more than 50 countries and a bench of certified specialists, helping clients to accelerate digital transformation globally.

Critically, it is designed to bring together technical expertise in cloud-native development, cybersecurity, observability and agentic AI. This is alongside remaining aligned with Microsoft’s technology roadmap and engineering teams.

It is also designed to build on NTT Data’s long-term strategic alliance with Microsoft to improve its existing capabilities and expand global reach. Ultimately, this hopes to reinforce NTT Data’s role as an enterprise transformation partner.

The unit is led by Aishwarya Singh, senior vice president and head of the global business unit for Microsoft Cloud.

She tells Capacity: “NTT DATA’s partnership with Microsoft helps clients accelerate cloud transformation, scale agentic AI and navigate evolving sovereignty and compliance requirements. We help enterprises leverage the cloud to reimagine customer and employee experiences in smarter, more intuitive ways, all while meeting sovereignty and compliance needs, leveraging NTT DATA’s expansive library of over 500 industry-specific development accelerators.

“By enabling real-time voice interactions and intelligent orchestration through Microsoft Copilot and Azure AI Foundry, our Agentic AI Services with Microsoft AI technologies offering helps organizations reimagine their workflows with agentic AI.”

In order to accelerate adoption, NTT Data is aligning its sales, pre-sales and delivery teams with Microsoft to help clients design, build, secure, migrate and implement solutions on Microsoft Cloud. These hope to deliver strong business impact across a broad range of industries and regulated markets.

The companies say core areas of focus include:

Agentic AI at scale: Helping clients rapidly scale AI agents with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Azure AI Foundry. This is to enable real-time voice communications and intelligent orchestration with speed, efficiency and ethical integrity.

Modern cloud solutions: Supporting organisations in building and updating applications in Microsoft Azure to boost agility, reduce complexity and stay ahead of change.

Developer acceleration: Empowering Azure developers to accelerate cloud-native development with a microservices library of more than 500 industry-accelerators, built on top of NTT DATA’s Industry Cloud platform.

Enhanced digital experience: Enabling more connected and collaborative workplaces with Microsoft 365 and transforming customer engagement through integrated Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center solutions.

Sovereign cloud adoption: NTT DATA is one of the few Microsoft partners collaborating on Sovereign Cloud specialisation under the Microsoft AI Cloud partner programme.

“We’re bringing together the strengths of both organizations to tackle today’s complex challenges with advanced cloud and AI technologies,” Singh continues. “Fully aligned with Microsoft’s product roadmap, the unit combines NTT DATA’s deep industry and technical expertise with Microsoft’s leading capabilities in cloud, security and AI.

“This close collaboration spans engineering, sales, and delivery - driving joint innovation, client engagement and regional and industry expansion. NTT DATA is uniquely positioned to help clients respond to the unique opportunities today – from embracing the potential of agentic AI to innovating securely in highly regulated markets.”

Agentic AI is becoming more popular across the wider technology landscape, which plenty of companies in the sector are eager to capitalise on. Amidst this AI-powered automation boom, there is a strong need for scalable solutions that move AI further into production.

NTT Data has already launched its Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies, which was built on Azure and Azure AI Foundry. NTT Data says that these services have generated nearly 100 enterprise client opportunities in just 90 days.

“NTT DATA has played a pivotal role in driving global adoption of Microsoft Azure innovations,” says Stephen Boyle, global leader, SI & advisory at Microsoft.

“This global business unit and our expanded collaboration enables enterprises to integrate AI seamlessly, modernise operations and achieve digital transformation with confidence.”

