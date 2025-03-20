NTT Data expands agentic AI offerings with a new custom agent suite

The Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies contains a suite of services providing businesses with tools to create custom AI agents to automate applications.

The suite lets users build agents capable of operating across more than 20 languages and supports both large and small language models to enable users to tailor them to their use cases.

“We are empowering organisations to invest in AI agents with confidence – unlocking unprecedented efficiency and innovation while enhancing the experiences they provide to their employees and customers,” said Charlie Li, global head of cloud and security at NTT Data.

NTT Data’s new offering includes advisory features to help customers get the best out of their AI agents, including guidance on planning and design or business process optimisation and automation.

The firm touts its new agentic AI suite as a way for businesses to build secure agents, providing continuous monitoring, troubleshooting, and detailed analytics.

Users are also able to connect the suite with NTT Data’s connectivity services for voice, chat and mobile integration to provide consistent monitoring and compliance.

“AI-powered agents are transforming how businesses operate, and we are excited to collaborate with NTT Data to help organisations embrace this new era of AI-powered innovation,” said Maziar Zolghadr, general manager for global communications partners at Microsoft.

“Combining Microsoft’s AI technologies with NTT Data’s expertise in AI agent building, deployment and management we are empowering enterprises to create more intelligent experiences for their employees and clients.”

The launch of NTT Data’s new agentic AI suite follows its unveiling of Smart AI Agent , an AI-powered tool designed to autonomously perform complex tasks alongside existing workforces showcased in January.

RELATED STORIES

What is agentic AI?