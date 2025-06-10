NTT Data and Cisco unveil AI-driven IT services

Strengthening its three-decade partnership, the services feature AI-powered reliability tools that minimise downtime and AI-driven licence management to reduce costs and improve software efficiency.

The partnership also provides business-centric technology alignment, ensuring IT strategies support client goals, innovation and security.

This comes as research from NTT Data revealed 80% of businesses view outdated technology as a barrier to innovation, with 94% C-suite executives believe legacy infrastructure limits their agility.

Recently, the technology giant also revealed 88% of IT leaders plan to expand their data centre capacity- whether on-premises, in the cloud, or both- to keep up with rapidly growing AI requirements.

NTT Data senior vice president of technology solutions, Aditya Afzulpurkar, said: “With AI powered SDI services, we’re leveraging our strategic vision to provide organisations proactive, intelligent automation helping them navigate the complexities of hardware and software alignment to business.

“We are proud of the evolution of our partnership with Cisco as both companies go beyond traditional services to help clients solve real business challenges in the era of AI.”

Cisco VP of global partner sales, Shannon Leininger, added: "For over 30 years, NTT DATA and Cisco have collaborated in delivering innovation and accelerating customer success.

“NTT Data will now also provide AI-powered digital infrastructure services to enable future-proofed workplaces and AI ready data centres - bringing together networking and security to empower organisations with a modern digital infrastructure for the AI era.”

