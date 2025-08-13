NTT Data appoints Bhushan Patel as head of TMT

In his new position, Patil will head up the growth of the company’s TMT offering, having over three decades in the industry.

He most recently held the position of chief growth officer of strategic accounts of EU and the UK at Proadapt.

He also spent 16 years at Tech Mahindra where he held the position of senior VP of head of CME of UKI & Southern Europe and EMEA. During his time at the company, he helped expand the firm’s portfolio beyond traditional IT into networks, operations support systems (OSS) and 5G services for operators and large enterprises.

Commenting on his appointment, Patil said: “NTT DATA has the credibility of managing a Tier 1 global operator alongside state-of-the-art infrastructure that not many providers can genuinely demonstrate.

“With operational experience of running the largest telco in a technologically-advanced nation like Japan, as well as a global footprint of 150+ data centres, NTT DATA is uniquely positioned to help operators and media houses through the next wave of AI-led transformation.

He added: “As I join the organisation, I’m keen to bring sharper focus on our capabilities as a full-stack, full-service growth enabler in the TMT space, and to highlight our ability to deliver at scale, lead transformation, and partner strategically with the world’s most ambitious TMT players.”

NTT Data UK&I CEO, Niccolo Spataro, continued: “We’re pleased to be welcoming Bhushan to the NTT DATA leadership team. His technical depth and sector knowledge, combined with his passion for delivery, make him the ideal person to lead our next phase of growth in TMT.

“Bhushan’s appointment reflects our investment in top-tier talent as we strengthen our position as a trusted, full-stack partner in the telecoms, media and technology space.”

