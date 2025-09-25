Nscale raises $1.1bn funding to expand AI thanks to Nvidia, Dell & Nokia partnerships

The funding was led by Aker ASA, alongsideSandton Capital, Blue Owl Managed Funds, Dell, Fidelity Management & Research, G Squared, Nokia, Nvidia, Point72 and T.Capital.

As a result, the funding will speed up the rollout of Nscale’s ‘AI factory’ data centres in Europe, North America and the Middle East, including Stargate UK and Stargate Norway.

Meanwhile, the capital will accelerate the expansion of its engineering and operations teams and strengthen delivery for enterprise and government customers worldwide, the company revealed.

This comes as Nscale runs a global AI-focused infrastructure platform that combines computing, networking, storage, software and AI services in its own and partner data centres.

Nscale CEO, Josh Payne, said: “We are building the AI-native Infrastructure platform of tomorrow. “AI is reshaping industries, economies, and national strategies – but it cannot happen without the physical backbone: the data centres, the GPUs and the software to orchestrate them.

“We are building a vertically integrated, AI-engineered foundation designed to power the next generation of technological change, enabling industries and innovators across the globe to achieve what today feels impossible.

“We are creating one of the largest global platforms of its kind – purpose-built to meet surging demand and unlock breakthroughs at unprecedented scale. This allows Nscale to provide our customers access to scarce, and highly sought after, compute capacity and rapidly accelerate the build-out of secure, compliant and energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

“Europe needs a Hyperscaler, and Nscale is rising to the challenge,” Payne added.

The funding comes after Nscale’s recent UK AI infrastructure plans with Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI, along with its joint venture with Aker ASA that includes Stargate Norway and a multi-billion-dollar deal with Microsoft.

Commenting on the funding, Nokia president and CEO, Justin Hotard, said: “Demand for the build-out of secure, scalable AI infrastructure in Europe and across the world continues to accelerate.

“Nokia is participating in Nscale’s investment round and announcing a partnership with Nscale to combine our expertise in IP and optical networking with their leading infrastructure platform, enabling the innovation needed for the future of AI infrastructure.”

Dell Technologies president, Adrian McDonald, said: "The future of AI hinges on empowering every nation to innovate securely, independently and on its own terms. We help transform sovereign ambition into global impact by delivering the foundational infrastructure and services needed to realise this vision.

“Through Dell's strategic investment and the power of our AI solutions, Nscale is building tailored platforms that drive meaningful progress for citizens and industries worldwide.

UK AI minister, Kanishka Narayan, added: “The success of UK-founded companies like Nscale shows how our country can be at the cutting edge of AI. By attracting global expertise and investment, it is building the essential infrastructure for the UK to compete internationally, drive growth, and create jobs across the country.”

