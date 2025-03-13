Nokia partners with Vodafone Idea to upgrade IP backhaul network
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Nokia partners with Vodafone Idea to upgrade IP backhaul network

Jasdip Sensi
March 13, 2025 09:00 AM
Nokia EOLO.png

Nokia has announced a new partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to upgrade and expand its IP backhaul network, in a three year deal.

As a result, Nokia will deploy advanced IP/MPLS solutions across multiple regions in India.

According to the telecoms giant’s, the move will enhance network capacity and reliability for both individuals and businesses.

As part of the deal, Nokia will provide its latest IP/MPLS products, including the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series, to modernise VIL’s network, in a bid to strengthen its core, aggregation and access layers.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

VIL also aims to expand its network by deploying more IP routers and replacing outdated systems, reducing costs, speeding up implementation and allowing for future technology upgrades.

Meanwhile, the move will also include advanced planning, design, installation and migration services, supported by automation.

Vodafone Idea Limited CTO, Jagbir Singh, said: “Partnering with Nokia truly aligns with our vision to enhance customer experience and support the growth of data traffic in the country.

“The state-of-the-art solutions from Nokia and their proven deployment capabilities will enable us to build a future ready transport network. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering superior connectivity and services to our customers.”

ITW Asia 2025_600x74.jpg

Nokia India head of network infrastructure, Prashant Malkani, added: “We are delighted to partner with Vodafone Idea to enable the next phase of its network transformation.

“Our innovative IP/MPLS portfolio, in-depth understanding of 4G and 5G requirements and trusted performance across all network domains will ensure a high-performance network that delivers exceptional customer experiences for Vodafone Idea. This partnership underscores Nokia’s commitment to driving digitalization and supporting India’s telecom growth.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia’s $2.3bn Infinera acquisition expands data centre ambitions

Maxis upgrades data centres with Nokia technology

Topics

NewsSatelliteFibreCloud
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe