Nokia to power Vodafone Idea's optical network upgrade across India

The Finnish firm will help to modernise Vodafone Idea ’s optical network, enabling it to support ever-growing demands from 4G data and the eventual 5G uptake in India.

Nokia ’s optical switching solutions, including its 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform, will be deployed as part of the network upgrade to ensure that Vodafone Idea customers remain connected even during peak usage.

“With Nokia’s advanced optical network solutions, we are excited to build an agile, high-capacity and future-ready network that will support India’s digital transformation and drive innovation across sectors,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea.

Nokia enjoys a storied partnership with Vodafone Idea, having previously supported its 2G, 3G, and 4G deployments.

Earlier this month, Nokia secured a new deal with Vodafone Idea to upgrade its IP backhaul network across multiple regions in India.

This latest contract will see Nokia deploy its photonic service engine (PSE-Vs) super-coherent optic solutions to modernise the telco’s optical networks.

The network upgrade will see Nokia install energy-efficient solutions and automation-enabled tech designed to process data while minimising energy usage.

“Our cutting-edge 1830 PSS technology will ensure their readiness to deliver multi-terabit data growth and support upcoming quantum-safe services for their enterprise customers,” said Sang Xulei, VP and head of network infrastructure at Nokia Asia Pacific.

