Nokia appoints Three Sweden for FWA rollout

According to the telecoms giant, the move will help Three Sweden offer faster, more reliable broadband services to homes and businesses, especially in areas without fibre coverage.

This allows people and businesses to stream, work, study, and stay connected, even in remote or underserved areas.

The move also brings a trusted Western supplier into Sweden’s FWA market and boosts Nokia’s presence in one of Europe’s toughest broadband markets, the company stated.

Three Sweden product manager, Patrik Flodin, said: “Our goal is to give customers broadband they can trust, which is fast, reliable and ready to support whatever they want to do online. Nokia’s solution gives us the quality and performance we need, and it's backed by a company we know we can trust to scale with us.

Nokia country manager, Peter Wennerström, added: “Welcoming Three Sweden as a new customer is a significant moment in our FWA journey.

“This project reflects our shared ambition to deliver dependable, high-performance broadband experiences using mobile networks as the foundation. With one of the best 5G FWA solutions in the market, Nokia supports operators who want to scale fixed, wireless and mobile broadband quickly and cost-effectively.

RELATED STORIES

Nokia blames US tariff wars as cause of profit decline

Nokia unveils new fibre-based LAN offering to boost business connectivity