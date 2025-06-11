Nokia taps AMD’s EPYC CPUs to power its Cloud Platform

The 5th Gen processors, first unveiled last October , will power containerised workloads running on the platform for 5G Core, edge and enterprise applications.

Nokia said its integration of the EPYC 9005 Series will “deliver impressive performance per watt” as its networks work to meet growing data demands while minimising environmental impact.

Kal De, SVP for product and engineering, cloud and network services at Nokia, said: “The new 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors offer high performance and impressive energy efficiency, enabling Nokia to meet the demanding needs of its 5G customers while contributing to the industry's sustainability goals.”

Earlier this year, AMD unveiled embedded iterations of its CPUs, designed to process more data at faster speeds at the edge.

Last month, the chip giant revealed its next-generation EPYC hardware, the 4005 series , to boost its growing share of the server market.

Dan McNamara, SVP and general manager for AMD’s server business, said: “Telecom operators are looking for infrastructure solutions that combine performance, scalability, and power efficiency to manage the growing complexity and scale of 5G networks.

“Working together with Nokia, we’re using the leadership performance and energy efficiency of the 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors to help our customers build and operate high-performance and efficient networks.”

