Nokia supports data centre scaling in Malaysia with EBB and Open DC

The Nokia collaboration aims to enhance performance and security of Open DC’s sites, while strengthening its position – alongside EBB – as leading figures in the country’s digital infrastructure sector.

The initiative aligns with the country’s National Cloud Computing Policy and caters to the high standards of the banking and financial services sector. Nokia will assist by leveraging its Data Center Fabric, Data Center Gateway and quantum-safe networking technologies, alongside its energy-efficient 7250 and 7220 Interconnect Routers.

Combined, these solutions are aiming to ensure long-term scalability, sustainability and protection for Open DC’s data centres.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to pioneering technologies that deliver exceptional value to our customers and contribute to Malaysia’s economic growth under the MYDIGITAL policy,” said Wong Weng Yew, managing director at Open DC.

“Nokia’s solutions will enhance our security, scalability and sustainability, enabling us to build connectivity hubs that support AI-driven innovation and create new revenue opportunities for enterprises.”

Nokia’s advanced IP network solutions will interconnect six Open DC facilities, including CJ1 Cyberjaya, JB1 Menara MSC Cyberport and JB2 Menara Ansar in Johor Bahru, PE1 Menara Suntech and PE2 Bayan Lepas Industrial Park in Penang and the upcoming D8-1 site in Kedah. These deployments seek to deliver a highly reliable and secure network, in addition to supporting EBB’s vision of ‘Innovating Connectivity’ and Open DC’s goal to establish strategic connectivity hubs across Malaysia.

Additionally, Nokia and EBB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on data centre solutions and quantum-safe networks. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will develop joint go-to-market strategies for AI and data centre connectivity and offer services like enterprise connectivity, multi-cloud integration and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection.

They will conduct joint testing and validation of Nokia’s Data Center Gateway, Data Center Fabric with Event-Driven Automation (EDA) tools and DDoS security solutions.

In recent years, Nokia has successfully established strong partnerships with data centre operators and has committed itself to building up its offerings in the sector. The company has been pushing its automation and connectivity solutions and continues to look towards delivering greater scalability and efficiency in the data centre space.

In 2025, the company expects strong sales growth in the Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services segment. Nokia expects stable net sales from the Mobile Networks segment.

Nokia now hopes to help EBB play a larger role in Malaysia’s fast-growing data centre industry and aid Open DC to serve customers with next-generation security and performance.

“Nokia has emerged as a trusted partner of data centre companies across the world, supporting their efforts to build digital infrastructure that meets the demand for secure, high-performance networks,” said Kent Wong, vice president and head of IP networks for Asia Pacific at Nokia. “This collaboration with Extreme Broadband will help us play a bigger role in Malaysia’s rapidly growing data centre industry.

“Our field-proven IP solutions empower data centre operators to achieve unmatched reliability and scalability while efficiently meeting the evolving demands.”

The news comes as Nokia today released its 2025 Industrial Digitalization Report, developed with GlobalData. It finds that 87% of on-premise edge and private network adopters of AI are seeing a return on investment (ROI) in just one year while enabling AI-driven use cases.

It also finds that, when it comes to mission-critical infrastructure, security remains a top priority, with 57% of respondents identifying cybersecurity as a driver to deploy an Industrial Edge platform powered by a Private Wireless network.

