Nokia powers Reflex’s ISP expansion

As a result, the move will help Reflex streamline its operations and connect ISPs faster to offer better broadband to businesses and communities across South Africa.

According to the telecoms giant, Reflex will benefit from more efficient use of space and power, while ensuring their network is ready for future growth.

By switching to Nokia’s scalable BNG solution, Reflex can help many areas still not having access to reliable broadband across South Africa and let more ISPs reach more people.

The company added, expanding broadband access could significantly enhance the African economy, emphasising the importance of investments like these, with Nokia’s solution helping build a network that is eco-friendly, scalable and efficient.

Nokia managing director of South Africa and head of network infrastructure for Southern and Eastern Africa, Toni Pellegrino, said: “Working with partners like Reflex from Myriad Group, which recognises the importance of Neutral Host models providing flexible and scalable networks, is crucial in addressing the connectivity challenges across South Africa.

“By replacing the legacy BNGs and investing in our Nokia 7750 Service Router platform, Reflex can onboard multiple ISPs and their subscribers with minimal equipment’s needs, lowering up-front investment, reducing energy use and supporting a more sustainable and inclusive digital future.

Reflex Carrier Solutions commercial and sales executive, Charles Castle, added: “Reflex’s mission is to give every ISP in South Africa an instant, carrier-grade on-ramp to a truly Tier 1 network. Being a value-added reseller of Nokia, we believe in the solutions they provide so much that we deploy it in our core network ourselves.

“By integrating Nokia’s 7750 SR-1 Broadband Network Gateways and carrier-grade NAT into the Reflex backbone, we are adding capacity and intelligence while reducing space, power and complexity. The result is a future-ready platform that is scalable, secure and always-on-delivering unrivalled uptime, rock-solid redundancy and the high-speed performance our partners need, to grow with confidence.”

He concluded: “With Nokia as our technology partner, Reflex can light up new services for ISPs nationwide in days instead of months, ensuring that the ISPs who rely on our VISP offering -and the communities they serve - enjoy the best possible broadband experience today and far into the future, supported by our highly accredited local engineering teams.”

