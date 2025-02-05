Nokia extends Orange France partnership
Jasdip Sensi
February 05, 2025 11:33 AM
Nokia has unveiled a four-year contract extension with Orange France to boost its network and customer experience.

As a result, the move will enhance customer experience with best-in-class speeds, capacity and performance across Orange’s footprint in Southeastern and Western France.

Meanwhile, Orange will also trial the telecom giant’s 5G Cloud RAN solutions to assess the transition of its network towards Cloud RAN technology.

Under the deal, Nokia will also supply equipment from its industry-leading O-RAN-compliant 5G AirScale portfolio, including its AI-powered radio network management solution, MantaRay NM, which supports all radio and mobile core technologies.

Orange will trial Nokia’s 5G Cloud RAN solutions, the company revealed, in a bid to “seamlessly transition to Cloud RAN technology “.

Orange France, CTO, Emmanuel Lugagne Delpon, said: “This new contract extension with Nokia and their industry-leading equipment portfolio will support our pioneering efforts to drive superior customer experience further, reduce our environmental footprint, and make our network as energy efficient as possible.”

Nokia president of mobile networks, Tommi Uitto, added: “We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Orange France and contribute positively towards their network performance, sustainability goals, and commitment to net carbon neutrality.

“Our industry-leading, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio and AI-powered MantaRay network management solution will enhance Orange’s network performance and deliver premium connectivity experiences to Orange customers.”

