Nokia launches Elastic networking PoC with NTT & Anritsu

In partnership with Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) and Anritsu Corporation, the move ensures that end users, particularly in high-density urban areas, experience no degradation in network quality or performance.

As a result, the technology is expected to help operators like NTT manage increasing bandwidth demands driven by AI, the telecom giant revealed.

Developed under the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) Global Forum, Elastic networking optimises energy use by reallocating network resources from a secondary destination to a primary one, allowing radio and optical equipment to enter a hibernation state.

Subscribe today for free

Meanwhile, when demand surges, such as during unexpected traffic spikes, network resources can be instantly reactivated as needed, Nokia explained.

Nokia optical networks division,VP and GM, James Watt, said: “Reducing power consumption across our product portfolio is a priority for Nokia to help boost energy efficiency and significantly cut our customers’ carbon footprint.

“This successful PoC highlights the trusted performance and resilience of our optical products. We will continue to work and innovate with IOWN GF and other industry players to further optimise the power consumption of wireless networks without impacting performance.”

Anritsu, SVP, Takeshi Shima, concluded: “Anritsu is committed to supporting this important industry topic of energy efficiency, and we are proud to contribute to this IOWN GF industry first PoC activity.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia extends Orange France partnership

Nokia’s CSF platform now available on AWS