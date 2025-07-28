Nokia to power Medusa subsea cable connecting Africa & Europe

As a result, the new subsea fibre-optic network will link the Atlantic coast, Mediterranean Sea and Red Sea, connecting countries like Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria and Egypt.

The new cable is designed as an open-access system, giving telecom companies in the region access to advanced connectivity to support 5G, cloud services and AI technologies.

Medusa founder and CTO, Miguel Angel Acero, said: “Medusa is laying the groundwork for a more connected and inclusive digital future.

“With Nokia’s subsea optical solution, we will be able to deliver greater value to our customers by offering faster, more reliable connectivity at a lower cost, with the flexibility to scale as needs evolve. This partnership ensures we meet the demands of today while building a strong, future-ready infrastructure for tomorrow.”

Nokia SVP and head of NI Europe, MEA & APAC sales, John Harrington, added: “Medusa is helping to deliver new, faster and more reliable connectivity to millions of people, opening the door to greater innovation and deeper integration into the global digital economy.

“At Nokia, we’re proud to support this transformative project, bridging continents and enabling the future of an AI-driven society.”

