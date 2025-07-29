Nokia on how the Medusa cable will transform connectivity

Speaking to Capacity, Shore explained fostering increased collaboration was just one of the key drivers in its decision, alongside the rapid growth and geographic redistribution of data centres worldwide.

“There are as many new submarine cable projects underway as there are existing cables, " he explains.

“However, the Medusa cable isn’t just an upgrade - it’s a brand new system that offers much more capacity.

“This cable is going from zero to 25 or 30 terabits of capacity, providing huge new opportunities for service providers, research institutions and residential broadband users alike.

“This will improve internet speed and access in areas that didn’t have strong connections before, making it easier to use AI, stream video and get reliable broadband,” he notes.

“This growth is driven by several factors and Medusa’s mission is to bridge communities- specifically, Europe and Northern Africa. These regions haven’t been adequately connected before, so it’s a great opportunity to increase connectivity and collaboration.”

“Until recently, data centres were concentrated in a few key locations globally. However, power limitations- specifically, the ability to reliably supply enough power- are forcing operators to distribute data centres more broadly. They’re choosing locations where power availability is a primary decision factor.”

The Medusa cable will link the Atlantic coast, Mediterranean Sea and Red Sea, connecting countries like Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria and Egypt. The new cable is designed as an open-access system, giving telecom companies in the region access to advanced connectivity to support 5G, cloud services and AI technologies.

The new cable is being powered by Nokia’s 1830 GX Platform and I7 Optical Engine, Shore explains.

“This high-speed transmission technology is capable of 1.2 terabits per second per laser, and modern fibre cables support multiple optical signals, each on a unique frequency,” he says.

However, he added that the fundamental concept of transmitting multiple signals on a single fibre is decades old, but the industry has continually pushed the speed of each signal higher.

“We’ve now reached what’s called the Shannon limit, a theoretical maximum for data transmission over a given frequency. This means we can no longer just push for higher capacity on a single fibre. Instead, the focus shifts to reducing cost and power consumption.”

As a result, the I7 engine represents the first generation of optics designed for this new cable.

“It still maximises fibre capacity but is aggressively optimised for cost and power. This is especially important for submarine landing stations and data centres where power is at a premium. By lowering power per bit, operators can support more servers, switches and services within the same power budget.”

He adds: “Medusa is primarily about connecting Northern Africa to Southern Europe. Submarine cables today are designed with data centres in mind- landing the cable and then backhauling data to data centres or clients.

“Our 1830 GX platform is optimised to make this transition seamless, helping Nokia establish a strong presence both at the landing stations and in the terrestrial networks that connect them,” he concludes.

