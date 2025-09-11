Nokia, Kongsberg sign MoU to boost battlefield communications

As a result, the partnership will focus on simplifying the deployment of 5G in tactical systems to ensure reliable and interoperable battlefield communications.

It will also explore tactical 5G capabilities, integration with unmanned systems and sensors and participation in European Defense Fund initiatives, including 5G COMPAD and the Federated Advanced Cyber Physical Test Range (FACT) scheme.

Additionally, the companies aim to investigate emerging technologies such as Nokia’s 6G “network as a sensor” (Integrated Sensing and Communication) to strengthen situational awareness and military readiness, the telecoms giant revealed.

Nokia head of space and defence, Giuseppe Targia, said: “Many of our products in Nokia are inherently dual-use, serving both commercial and military needs.

“This collaboration with Kongsberg underscores our commitment to providing advanced, secure and fast 5G mobile networks and integrating Nokia’s Banshee radio portfolio to strengthen operations capabilities for a range of tactical scenarios.

Kongsberg EVP of defence systems, Kjetil R. Myhra added: “By combining Kongsberg’s tactical communication assets with Nokia’s leadership in industry-standard technologies, we can speed up the use of civilian telecom solutions in defence.

“Together, we’ll explore how 5G and 6G can support the developing connectivity requirements in tactical systems, from secure voice and real-time data to unmanned systems and advanced sensors.”

