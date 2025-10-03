Nokia boosts autonomous networking with HPE deal

The move will help the telecoms giant’s MantaRay SMO (Service Management and Orchestration) platform and broaden its portfolio in AI-driven RAN automation and autonomous networking.

As a result, Nokia will tap HPE’s RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) by integrating it into its MantaRay AI-Powered SMO and Network Automation offerings.

In addition, most of the related development team has transitioned to Nokia Mobile Networks, with immediate effect.

Nokia president of mobile networks, Tommi Uitto, said: “This licensing deal with HPE will further strengthen our proven MantaRay SMO portfolio by adding these assets and expertise.

“Our customers worldwide will benefit from the enhanced capabilities of Nokia’s AI-driven automation, orchestration and open ecosystems, enabling them to manage multi-vendor networks more efficiently and prepare for the transition from 5G to 6G."

