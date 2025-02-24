Nokia and Globe expand API capabilities to strengthen cybersecurity

As a result, Globe, which already uses several Nokia solutions, including 5G RAN, is now testing Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform (NEP) to expand and simplify its API offerings.

The move aims to empower the telecom operator and its enterprise partners to develop security-focused applications.

Globe head of service planning and engineering, Joel Agustin, said: “With cyberattacks on banking services accelerating, it is crucial that we make available the latest network-powered technologies to our enterprise customers and help them safeguard against fraud.

“We are now at the stage of testing how Nokia’s NEP can support our customers in the banking and enterprise sectors with security verification tools to prevent fraudulent transactions.”

Since launching the Network as Code platform in September 2023, Nokia’s partner ecosystem has grown to 48 companies, including BT, Orange, StarHub, Telefonica and Telecom Argentina.

Nokia head of network montisation platform, cloud and network services, Shkumbin Hamiti, added: “We are very pleased to work with Globe Telecom, along with our growing developer community, in the building of new applications that strengthen security for financial service providers in the Philippines.

“Nokia NEP will help Globe Telecom organise, control, and secure the way its network is integrated into developer ecosystems and platforms, ensuring choice, flexibility and security in creating new application use cases.”

